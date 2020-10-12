LuxTrust and Cryptomathic Uplift Luxembourg’s Digital Users and Services to the Highest Level of Remote e-Signature Assurance under European Law

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

LuxTrust users (representing over 95% of Luxembourg’s active population) will benefit from the highest possible level of e-signature security in the EU when they remotely sign documents and transactions during their day to day use of the country’s wide range of digital services.

This highest-assurance level for Luxembourgers has been made possible by LuxTrust, the leading European qualified Trust Service Provider and certification authority that supports Luxembourg’s public and private sector digital services and by Cryptomathic, technology provider and pioneer in remote signature and non-repudiation.

This significant step forward follows the completion of LuxTrust’s technical migration to an eIDAS-certified QSCD version of Signer, Cryptomathic’s remote qualified digital signature solution, which has enabled LuxTrust to upgrade all of its clients (citizens and businesses) to the highest eIDAS-qualified level, according to the EU regulation’s requirements.

LuxTrust’s complete transition to the eIDAS-qualified level was made possible thanks a long-standing cooperation with Cryptomathic, a pioneer and technology leader in the field of remote signing and What You See Is What You Sign. Its flagship product, Cryptomathic Signer, was first rolled out by LuxTrust 15 years ago, and has since been developed and enhanced to be certified and approved as an eIDAS Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD).