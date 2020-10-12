Atos completes the acquisition of digital.security

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Atos announced that it has completed the acquisition of digital.security, a subsidiary of Econocom group and a leading independent player in cybersecurity in France and BeLux. With this acquisition, Atos strengthens its global cybersecurity services and consolidates its leading position in the market.

By integrating digital.security’s expertise, with around 250 highly skilled consulting professionals and experts, and combining it with Atos’ operational implementation and technology capabilities, Atos will reinforce its end-to-end approach for clients. With this acquisition, Atos will continue to champion resiliency and privacy by design in supporting customers in their digital journey.

Atos will also benefit from a key asset in the fight against IoT threats and vulnerabilities thanks to CERT-DS, the first European CERT™ (Computer Emergency Response Team) developed by digital.security with a dedicated lab to test the security of IoT devices, with hardware to software reverse engineering, de-assembling and radiofrequency signal decoding.

Wolfgang Schwab, Chief Analyst of Cyber Security Research at teknowlogy, said: « This acquisition is of mutual interest. digital.security will gain global reach and scale and will benefit from Atos’ expertise and leading rankings in MSS while Atos extends its cybersecurity resources with increased consulting capacity and new IoT experts – strengthening its end-to-end capabilities for clients across all industries and affirming its leading position in cybersecurity services in France and in Europe. With this strategic move, Atos also gets an extended vision of data protection, identity governance and cyber threat management that spans through IT, IoT and OT. »