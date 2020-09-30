LogPoint Raises $30m in Series B Round Led by Digital+ Partners

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

LogPoint has raised $30m in Series B funding. This round was led by the Germany-based growth equity investor Digital+ Partners with significant participation from existing investors, including Evolution Equity Partners. With the Series B investment, LogPoint has raised a total of $42m.

“In LogPoint, we’ve identified an ideal combination of technology, intellectual and human capital, and growth potential, which makes the company a perfect fit for our portfolio. Our key focus is supporting global scale-up strategies, and with more than 1.000 customers globally, LogPoint is ready to scale,” said Thomas Jetter, co-founder and managing director of Digital+ Partners.

Following the investment, Jetter will join the LogPoint Board of Directors, which includes Evolution founder and managing partner Richard Seewald.