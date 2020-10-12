Lockton to Roll Out CyberCube’s Broking Manager

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Established in 1966, Lockton has over 60,000 clients globally and is the world’s eighth-largest insurance brokerage. The business has over 100 offices in over 125 countries.

CyberCube has designed and tailored Broking Manager specifically to the needs of the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager will allow Lockton’s teams to quantify the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure and educate clients accordingly. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.