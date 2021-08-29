Kroll Partners with SentinelOne to Accelerate Investigations and Response to Ransomware and Advanced Attacks

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced a strategic partnership with Kroll, the world’s premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk, and transparency. Through the partnership, SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform and ActiveEDR powers the Kroll Responder MDR service to accelerate investigations and response to ransomware and advanced attacks.

Over eight years ago, Kroll pioneered the use of EDR technology to vastly improve the speed and outcomes of threat hunting, incident response, and forensic investigations for its clients. Today, this well-honed approach, leveraged by Kroll in thousands of incidents worldwide every year, fuels the Kroll Responder MDR solution, which has seen client subscriptions grow by over 130% over the past 12 months.

A recent Kroll survey of 500 security leaders revealed that increased automation and time taken to remediate threats are the two most important aspects for improved response. SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform and ActiveEDR provides automated prevention, active response, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities – significantly decreasing incident recovery times.