Atempo.Wooxo group has obtained the ISO 9001: 2015 certification

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

The Atempo.Wooxo group is proud to have obtained ISO 9001: 2015 certification for its Quality Management processes.

Awarded by the LNE group, this certification concerns all the group’s entities: Atempo, Nextino and Wooxo, for the following activities: design, software development, marketing, sales and support of professional digital data protection and data management solutions.

This certification is a first step in the overall project aimed at improving quality and guaranteeing safety, and in particular the obtention of ISO 27001 certification.

ISO 9001 certification: international standard for quality management Issued to a million organizations around the world, including more than 500,000 in Europe, the ISO 9001: 2015 certification is a real benchmark in terms of quality.

This standard is based on fundamental principles such as: customer satisfaction, leadership, staff involvement, step-by-step process approach, continuous improvement and full transparency towards customers and partners. Obtaining this certification demonstrates a strong cohesion between Atempo.Wooxo group teams with good integration of internal processes and constant measurable progress in terms of quality management for solutions, services, and support.

With a view to continuously improving customer and partner satisfaction, and to maintain the level of protection in terms of data security, the Atempo.Wooxo group is committed to a "Quality & Security" policy. The objectives of this strategy are:
- Guarantee the quality of the products as well as a corresponding level of safety, - Ensure consistently high levels of support and incident handling,
- Guarantee product conformity and compliance with regulations by the group, - Control risks through a defined process,
- Deploy a security approach through Information Systems Security Policies.




