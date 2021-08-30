Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Matrix Honored with the FIST Awards 2021 for its Innovation for their Product - COSEC ARGO FACE

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Devanand N Nair, Vice President Products and Technology (L), Matrix Comsec receiving the Fist award at Grand Mercure, Vadodara.

Matrix Comsec, a leading manufacturer of security and security products was recently conferred with the prestigious FIST Innovative Product Award by the Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI). The award highlights Matrix’s commitment to R&D and the track record of launching indigenously designed innovative and cutting-edge products and solutions.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 