Matrix Honored with the FIST Awards 2021 for its Innovation for their Product - COSEC ARGO FACE
September 2021 by Marc Jacob
Devanand N Nair, Vice President Products and Technology (L), Matrix Comsec receiving the Fist award at Grand Mercure, Vadodara.
Matrix Comsec, a leading manufacturer of security and security products was recently conferred with the prestigious FIST Innovative Product Award by the Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI). The award highlights Matrix’s commitment to R&D and the track record of launching indigenously designed innovative and cutting-edge products and solutions.
