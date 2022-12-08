Kocho establishes operations in South Africa as part of international expansion

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Kocho, the UK-headquartered provider of cyber security, identity, cloud transformation and managed services, today announced it has established operations in Cape Town, South Africa. The new office will create frontline and DevOps roles to support Kocho’s expanding portfolio of international customers.

Leading Kocho’s South Africa operations is Ricardo Canovi, who joins the company as Country Manager (GM). Canovi brings 25 years of experience to the role, including two years at Altron Managed Solutions, where he was Senior Manager of Service Operations, and 20 years working across IT roles at Standard Bank Group. He will oversee initial recruitment, building a team of tech specialists who will provide ongoing cyber, cloud and DevOps support to meet growing demand for Kocho’s services.

Kocho is a fast-growing company that helps mid-market and enterprise organisations adopt complex, digital technologies while also protecting against cyber threats. The office in Cape Town comes as a response to the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions and cloud managed services across many different industries, and in particular within finance, health, manufacturing and professional services. The newly created DevOps roles directly tie into Kocho’s growing investment into cloud transformation and managed services capabilities.

Kocho’s headcount across its three UK offices – in London, Cardiff and Surrey – together with its operations in Manilla, is at 260, and its current annual revenue is £40.6 million. Kocho projects this figure will double in the next five years through acquisitions and via organic growth.