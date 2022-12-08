Senstar expands its presence in the EU
December 2022 by Marc Jacob
Senstar, a provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, is pleased to announce its European expansion with the appointment of Gabriel Furtado as Regional Sales Manager position covering Spain, Portugal, and Italy.
Gabriel has held various positions at Senstar since 2014. Prior to Senstar he worked in the security industry selling and supporting IP video surveillance solutions. Gabriel holds an Electrical Engineering degree from Pontificia Universidade Catolica in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a Masters in Product Management from the Escuela Superior de Publicidade e Marketing (ESPM).