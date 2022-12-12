Matrix Comsec wins the coveted CII Industrial Innovation Award 2022

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Comsec was conferred with the CII Industrial Innovation Award, 2022 recognizing Matrix as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in India at the virtual CII Industrial Innovation Awards ceremony in New Delhi on 3rd December, 2022. CII Industrial Innovation Awards were instituted by CII in 2014 to recognise and celebrate visionary enterprises across industry segments. These premier awards seek to recognise and honour the Indian industry’s brightest stars and to identify the top innovative organisations.