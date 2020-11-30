Search
Kinetic Investments Seeks to Empower PrivacySavvy

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

London based Investment company Kinetic Investments has shaken hands with PrivacySavvy as part of their latest venture. PrivacySavvy is a startup digital resource center striving to spread cybersecurity awareness.

PrivacySavvy is a global educational portal spreading awareness about digital security, cybercrimes, and the responsible use of security tools, such as VPNs. It will serve internet users as a ready source to seek news, guides, information, and answers to critical digital security questions.

The digital security education startup aims to develop a diversified customer base from multiple sectors, including businesses, educational institutions, cybersecurity enthusiasts, and average internet users.

Besides providing information through their core website, PrivacySavvy also plans to launch several targeted products and services to enhance their reach.

Terms of the investment have not been disclosed.




