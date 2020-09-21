Kasten Announces Kubernetes Data Management for Modern Applications on VMware vSphere and Tanzu

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kasten announced the integration of the K10 data management platform with VMware vSphere and Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Service. As a VMware design partner, Kasten will deliver an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility of modern Kubernetes applications for VMware users.

Legacy data management solutions do not work in modern, cloud-native application environments. As a result, Kasten has worked closely with VMware to tightly integrate its Kubernetes-native data management capabilities with VMware’s Cloud Native Storage (CNS) constructs and First Class Disks (FCDs) to optimize backups with capabilities such as Change Block Tracking (CBT).

Kasten K10 offers an enterprise-ready solution for managing data across multiple Kubernetes distributions on vSphere 6.7 U3 (and higher), as well as VMware Cloud Foundation VCF 4.x. K10 provides users a rich spectrum of backup consistency options including crash-consistent, logical database dumps, and coordinated log and replica capture. It also supports multi-layered application capture that integrates with extensible blueprints for NoSQL/Relational modern databases like MongoDB, Redis, and others to give users the freedom of choice across physical infrastructure and Kubernetes environments.

Kasten will join VMware in a joint, on-demand presentation at VMworld 2020, held virtually September 29 - October 1. The session “Data Management for Kubernetes and Modern Applications on VMware,” will provide guidance for enterprises looking to improve their data management approach as they rapidly adopt containerized applications. Gaurav Rishi, Kasten VP of Product, alongside Shobhan Lakkapragada, VMware Director of Product Management, will explore how firms can manage data through VMware’s ecosystem of partner solutions such as Kasten, in order to leverage Kubernetes backup, and protect their workloads as they implement a dynamic application deployment solution on VMware solutions.

Kasten will also participate in a live webinar with Veeam, a VMware ecosystem partner, in conjunction with VMworld 2020 on September 29. Gaurav Rishi will join Veeam experts on the panel, “2021 Are We There Yet? Preparing for the future of Data Protection,” where they will discuss the outlook for the IT industry for 2021, disaster recovery for growing multi-cloud environments and remote workforces, amounting security needs and the growing threat of ransomware, and the rise of containers for critical business infrastructure.