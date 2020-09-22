Pulse Secure Fortifies Secure Access Through McAfee’s Security Innovation Alliance

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced successful integration and joint compatibility testing with McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO). Through this integration, customers of Pulse Secure Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) Network Access Control solutions can now ensure only compliant endpoints gain access to corporate resources.

In addition, Pulse Secure PPS is fully integrated with McAfee ePO, enabling customers to retrieve valuable endpoint insight such as security status including vulnerabilities details, user information, etc. to determine the role of the user or device for network access control.

Pulse Policy Secure offers organizations safe, protected network and cloud access for a diverse user audience over a wide range of devices. With continuous visibility, endpoint, and IOT access control, and automated threat mitigation, customers can implement a “comply to connect” strategy to fortify their security posture and to support compliance and zero trust requisites.

Joint Solution Benefits:

• Enhance security and compliance - Enable customers to make sure only compliant endpoints can access corporate resources. This includes ensuring the ePO agent is installed and running properly.

• Rapid threat response - If ePO detects any compromised devices, it can send alerts to PPS where an administrator or automated policy can isolate or quarantine the endpoint from the network and reduce the threat surface.

• Security orchestration - PPS can now envoke McAfee ePO to provide endpoint remediation capabilities such as installation and updates of antivirus agent software to meet security posture before connection.