Perle launches a 10-port PoE (100W) Gigabit Switch with Fiber or Copper uplink ports

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Perle Systems announced the launch of the IDS-710HP, a fully compliant IEEE802.3bt Power over Ethernet (PoE) Industrial Managed Switch. This 10-port Gigabit Switch comes with eight 100W PoE copper ports, with 450W of total available power, and two SFP Slots supporting 1G fiber, 2.5G fiber, or 10/100/1000Mbps copper.

In addition to transmitting network data, the IDS-710HP has a built-in PoE injector to supply up to 100W PoE per port for a total of 450W across all eight copper ports. Classified as Layer 2 Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE), the switch will detect if connected devices are PoE-compatible and will automatically supply power. The IDS-710HP will not need to be replaced as PDs are updated because, as a fully 803.2bt compliant switch, it supports all PD types, classes, and topologies:

• Type 1, 2, 3, and 4

• Class 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8

• Single-signature and Dual-Signature

The IDS-710HP also has the ability to reboot attached PDs remotely. A PD power reset from the IDS-710HP will save technicians a trip to the PD location, which may be in very difficult to access locations like exterior walls, ceilings, light posts, pipelines, and kiosks.

Perle IDS-710HP PoE Industrial Managed Switch come with a PRO Feature Set to meet the needs enterprise-grade level environments where additional security and network integration functionality is required:

• PROFINET and Modbus TCP protocols are supported for monitoring and device management

• Ring Protocol MRP (IEC 62439-2) ensures less than 10ms recovery time

• STP/RSTP/MSTP provides network redundancy

• Advanced Security and IT management features include TACACS+, RADIUS, 802.1x, SSH, SNMPv3, and HTTPS

• IEEE 1588 V1 and V2 PTP provides a method for clock synchronization with microsecond accuracy

• Advanced protocols that optimize the performance and intelligence of the network include IGMP Snooping, LLDP-MED, GVRP, Voice VLANs, MSTP, GMRP, and IPv6 MLD Snooping

These rugged fan-less switches feature a corrosion resistant IP20 aluminum case, a voltage range of 44 to 57 volts DC, and operate in temperatures from -40 to 70°C.