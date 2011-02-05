Kaspersky ranked TOP3 cybersecurity solution in 81% of benchmarking tests

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

For the eighth year running, Kaspersky is placed at the top of the TOP3 metric for its comprehensive security portfolio, after achieving a placement in one of the first three positions in 50 out of 62 different independent tests undertaken globally during 2020. The company ranked in the top three positions in 81% of assessments. The ranking underlines how the company’s portfolio continues to outperform the competition in both enterprise and consumer protection against known, unknown and advanced threats.

The TOP3 metric is an annual assessment that shows how many times a vendor’s solutions gained first, second, or third place in a range of the sector’s most demanding independent tests. These included such respected testing institutes as AV-Test, AV-Comparatives, SELabs, NSS Labs, VirusBulletin, MRG Effitas and ICSA Labs. Kaspersky gained the coveted number one position in 73% of the tests that it entered, beating the competition to top spot in 45 of them.

2020 proved to be another stellar year for Kaspersky. AV-Comparatives awarded its flagship home user security solution – Kaspersky Internet Security – the Product of the Year 2020 award for a sixth time. The product also demonstrated the highest Protection in Advanced Threat Protection Test performance, and was honored with the annual ATP 2020 Gold award for the second time in a row. The product has reached the highest Total Accuracy Rating among all participants in all four quarterly tests conducted by SE Labs, receiving four grades of ‘AAA’. In addition, Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus was awarded a MRG Effitas Certificate for reaching a 100% detection rate in its Android 360 assessment program.

B2B products, Kaspersky Endpoint Security and Kaspersky Small Office Security have both reached the highest Total Accuracy Ratings of protection against well-known and targeted attacks, among all participants in three-quarters of tests by SELabs, and were certified ‘AAA’ four times. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business was also awarded by SELabs as the ’Best Enterprise Endpoint’ product, based on a combination of continual public testing, private assessments and feedback from clients. NSS Labs noted the high prevention capabilities of Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business against 3,600+ attacks including malware, exploits, blended threats, evasions, and handcrafted attacks, and granted a very strong grade ‘AA’. Kaspersky Web Traffic Security was awarded its third VBWeb certification after blocking all 650 exploit kits it was exposed to. Over 400 million users rely on Kaspersky’s award-winning cybersecurity solutions to keep them safe and secure. From November 2019 to October 2020, Kaspersky’s solutions blocked 666,809,967 attacks launched from online resources. They also recognised 173,335,902 malicious URLs and blocked 33,412,568 unique malicious objects. Kaspersky’s solutions also defeated 549,301 ransomware attacks and 668,619 attempted infections by malware designed to steal money via a user’s bank account.

Among the security vendors participating in the TOP3 measurements last year were: Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Blackberry (Cylance), Broadcom (Symantec), BullGuard, Crowdstrike, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA, McAfee, Microsoft, NortonLifeLock, Palo Alto, Watchguard (Panda), Sentinel One, Sophos, Trend Micro, Webroot, VMWare (CarbonBlack) and others.