Cowbell Cyber Raises $20M for AI-Powered Cyber Insurance Innovation

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber announced that it has closed $20 Million in Series A funding to scale its game-changing offering for continuous underwriting and closed-loop risk management. Brewer Lane Ventures led the investment with participation from Pivot Investment Partners, Avanta Ventures, Markel Corporation, and existing investors ManchesterStory, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Holmes Murphy. The new capital will be used to fund product development, expand risk engineering, sales, marketing, and increase Cowbell’s footprint nationwide.

The company also announced that Martha Notaras, Managing Partner at Brewer Lane Ventures, will join the Cowbell Board of Directors and Akbar Poonawala, Co-Founder at Pivot Investment Partners, will join as a board observer.

This investment follows Cowbell Cyber’s September 2020 launch of its Prime 250 program, which empowers insurance agents to issue personalized cyber policies – a program that has since expanded to 38 states. Cowbell Cyber will continue aggressively growing its risk pool of 10 million continuously monitored organizations and its network of more than 4,500 agents and brokers that now distribute all of Cowbell’s cyber insurance programs. Cowbell’s precision in underwriting and speed in the distribution has helped the company achieve 1,595 percent growth in premium run-rate since then, making it the fastest-growing cyber insurance provider in the industry, which is projected to grow fourfold from 2018 to reach a value of more than $20B by 2025.

Cowbell’s AI-powered standalone and tailored programs protect businesses from cyber threats that cripple an infiltrated business. As the threat landscape intensifies, business interruptions that result from ransomware attacks are up 20%, lasting up to 19 days, which, for many organizations, leads to a complete shutdown due to overwhelming costs. Cowbell Cyber’s closed-loop approach to cyber risk bundles cybersecurity awareness training, continuous risk assessment, and pre- and post-breach risk improvement services. Its cyber policies empower policyholders to be proactive about managing cyber risks.