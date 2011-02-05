Secure-IC announced its partnership with DARPA

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Secure-IC announced its partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to accelerate security technology innovation for DARPA programs as part of the DARPA Toolbox initiative.

In December 2020, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has launched the DARPA Toolbox initiative, which provides open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to DARPA programs. In democratizing access to microelectronic resources, the DARPA Toolbox program hopes to amplify engineering efforts.

Within this agreement, performers involved in DARPA programs will access to the relevant Secure-IC’s products. Secure-IC will share its extensive portfolio of security software and IPs and provide them with support and maintenance to maximize an optimal use of the company’s technologies.

Through the DARPA Toolbox, researchers will have access to Secure-IC’s solutions including:

Root of Trust also referred as Security Subsystem or integrated Secure Element, namely the SecuryzrTM iSE, that can be embedded into any device to ensure security services such as key management, lifecycle management, Secure Boot & updates.

Security Silicon IPs, which provide SoCs (System-on-Chips) with protection solutions against state-of-the- art remote and physical attacks.

Security Evaluation Tools, provided as full security evaluation laboratory, namely LaboryzrTM which is composed AnalyzrTM; hardware Security Software Tool, CatalyzrTM; Software Security Software Tool and VirtualyzrTM; Security EDA Software Tool, to assess security solutions from the design up to the certification.

Secure-IC has always been committed to driving innovation in security. The company, which announced the launch of Secure-IC Inc., its first subsidiary in the U.S., at the end of 2020, has always conducted numerous R&D activities and collaborative programs worldwide to foster security innovation and will naturally continue to share its expertise with the community in order to educate, enhance and add value.