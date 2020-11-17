Kaspersky completes its data-processing relocation to Switzerland and opens new Transparency Center in North America

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kaspersky has announced the completion of major Global Transparency Initiative milestones by moving data storage and processing activities from Russia to Switzerland, and by opening the company’s fifth Transparency Center in North America. Alongside increased transparency, the company calls for more collaborative efforts to enhance the security and integrity of modern software products.

It’s been three years since Kaspersky, a leading global cybersecurity company, announced its Global Transparency Initiative (GTI) to pioneer a new approach for the cybersecurity industry based on greater transparency and accountability. The aim was to engage the broader cybersecurity community and stakeholders in validating and verifying the trustworthiness of its products, internal processes, and business operations. As such, the company has provided the source code of its software for independent reviews, undertaken a number of third-party assessments including the SOC2 audit by a Big Four company, and has attained ISO27001 certification for its data services. Kaspersky has also moved its data processing infrastructure from Russia to Switzerland and today announced the successful completion of this transition.

The relocation of data processing and data storage, announced in November 2018, has been fully completed. In addition to Europe, the United States, and Canada, Kaspersky has also relocated data storage and processing for a number of Asia-Pacific countries. The list of Asia Pacific countries which have become the part of the GTI relocation plans includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The customer threat-related data shared by users who are based in these locations is now processed in two data centers in Zurich, Switzerland, and includes suspicious or previously unknown malicious files that the company’s products send to the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) for automated malware analysis.

Kaspersky announces the opening of its North American Transparency Center in partnership with the CyberNB Association in New Brunswick, Canada. In line with commitments made at the start of GTI in October 2017, the company is opening its Transparency Center in North America together with the CyberNB Association. CyberNB is a non-profit organisation, based in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, that takes an ecosystem approach to improving cybersecurity outcomes through engagement and collaboration with private sector, government, academia, knowledge- and skills-building, and talent acquisition and workforce development stakeholders.

The facility will start operating in early 2021 and will become the company’s fifth location where Kaspersky partners will be provided with the opportunity to review its source code and to learn more about engineering and data-processing practices, as well as its product portfolio. Earlier in 2020, Transparency Centers in Sao Paulo and Kuala Lumpur became fully operational. Kaspersky has also relaunched its first Transparency Center in Zurich that has been relocated to the Interxion data center. Moving forward, the company will provide unique access to its customers and trusted partners to experience data security controls and to directly access the company’s data management practices for external review and examination.

Given the challenging travel and visitor restrictions, customers and partners now also have an opportunity to review the source code remotely. To request remote access to Kaspersky Transparency Centers, please follow this link. Within its Global Transparency Initiative, the company has also achieved other developments, including improvements to its Cyber Capacity Building program announced earlier in May, and also its Bug Bounty program.

Moving forward, Kaspersky will continue to work with the community to prioritise transparency and accountability, and to enhance the security of modern software products, to further build consumer trust. The company has already supported and worked with the Geneva Dialogue on Responsible Behavior in Cyberspace – the international conversation on security of digital products, led by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of Switzerland and implemented by DiploFoundation. Our core belief is that through collaborative multi-stakeholder efforts we are able to enhance confidence and trust in technology. We can therefore ensure that the digital future – cyber-secure and cyber-resilient – is not a scary unknown, but a place with endless opportunities for growth and prosperity.