New Streams Feature for Bittium SafeMove® Mobile VPN Security Software

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Bittium releases a new Streams feature for Bittium SafeMove® Mobile VPN security software. Bittium SafeMove Streams enables an optimized, durable and encrypted connection, even if the network connections in use are unreliable and sensitive to interference. Bittium SafeMove Streams technology provides resilient connectivity which protects multiple applications and their different connections. Encryption and security adapts to the varying needs of different applications, and for example the special needs of real-time voice and video applications are taken into account. The Streams feature will be first available for Android devices and later also for Windows and Linux devices.

Bittium SafeMove Mobile VPN enables the utilization of all IP-based applications and networks by securing the connections between the mobile device and the services immediately as the device is switched on. In field use, connections are not often optimal, and when network disruptions occur, Streams technology enhances the performance of wireless networks. Connections that are intermittent and at the edge of a coverage area, can quickly be restored. With the new technology, encrypted network traffic is indistinguishable from normal web browsing, allowing SafeMove Streams to better penetrate firewalls than traditional VPN traffic and work on networks where VPN connections are not normally allowed. SafeMove Streams supports IPv6 networks which are becoming more common in corporate networks, and enables secure and seamless IPv4 and IPv6 migration process and sharing if needed. Bittium SafeMove Mobile VPN is designed to complement the combined solution of ultra secure Bittium Tough Mobile smartphone and Bittium Secure Suite device management software, strengthening Bittium’s secure product offering for demanding government use.