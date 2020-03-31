Kaspersky announces new partnership with Infinigate to boost channel education

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cybersecurity expert Kaspersky is announcing a new partnership with Europe’s first technology solution distributor Infinigate. The partnership is another milestone for Kaspersky as it evolves its channel operations to add value to, and empower, its partners.

Kaspersky is today announcing its new partnership with technology solutions distributor Infinigate, in a move that will enable the cybersecurity expert to offer value-added services to the service providers, resellers and end users Infinigate works with.

The partnership is in line with Kaspersky’s evolution as a vendor that not only sells cybersecurity solutions, but also provides partners with a complete customer journey when working with them. Kaspersky also aims to empower its partners by enhancing the cybersecurity measures it offers through its expert advice and insight.

Kaspersky has chosen to partner with Infinigate as it, too, places an emphasis on providing value-added services. Partnering with Kaspersky will enable Infinigate to offer a complete cybersecurity portfolio to its partners, including extensive technologies and services.

Andy Bogdan, appointed head of Kaspersky’s UK channel last year, said: “We are really keen to evolve how Kaspersky operates in the channel. Distribution is evolving, and those that do not adapt to the market needs will struggle. That is why Infinigate was such an attractive prospect for us: it shares the same ethos as Kaspersky through innovative technologies, with a focus on empowering service providers whilst delivering excellent customer service.

To provide value-added services, Infinigate has created a full go-to-market package for aspiring and existing service providers that includes training, business development, contract creation and lead-generation activity, as well as pre-sales and technical support. This package will enable its partners to deliver reliable solutions to their customers.