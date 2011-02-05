Crossword Cybersecurity announces Satisnet as new partner for Rizikon Assurance

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the knowledge transfer company focused solely on cyber security and risk, today announced that it will be collaborating with leading security reseller and managed security services provider Satisnet Limited (“Satisnet”), on the provision of third party assurance technology to its clients, as part of the expansion of Crossword’s partner programme.

Satisnet will help its customers take control of third party risks through Crossword’s Rizikon Assurance third party risk management platform. This will help them automate supplier onboarding and gain full visibility of third party risk exposure, so it can be proactively managed. Customers will also be able to fully outsource their assurance processes to Satisnet through the Third Party Assurance as a Service offering, freeing internal staff to focus on other value-add tasks. A recent Ponemon Institute study revealed that in the US 61% of surveyed companies had experienced a breach due to one of their vendors/third parties. Through Rizikon Assurance, Satisnet will help customers manage this risk at scale whilst improving the experience for their suppliers.