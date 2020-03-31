Mindware Enhances Cyber Security Capabilities to Address Increasing Needs of the Regional Channel Partner Community

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mindware has extensively strengthened its security capabilities and portfolio. This will enable its channel partners to address the growing cyber security needs of enterprises across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Following the acquisition of Arrow ECS, Mindware inherited a large portfolio of security vendors. Among others, the revamped portfolio now includes Barracuda Networks, Forcepoint, McAfee, RSA, and Trend Micro.

Mindware has been steadily building out its security team and, by now, has a healthy spread of security specialists installed in every key country across the region. They work with partners to ensure that the various security vendors in Mindware’s portfolio are well-represented and promoted. The team comprises of product managers assigned to the various security vendors. These product managers work closely with the vendors to plan and implement strategies to increase market penetration. In addition, there is a parallel team of certified and highly skilled pre-sales engineers. These engineers are not only proficient in helping partners conduct proof of concepts (PoCs) but, upon request, also supporting when it comes to the actual implementation. This is especially helpful for those partners that are yet to develop their skillsets for particular solutions or technology verticals.

The distributor has also developed robust capabilities in conducting demos and PoCs pertaining to every single one of its security vendors, always in conjunction with its system integrator partners.

The Cloud team at Mindware is currently working to identify and add relevant security solutions to the recently launched Mindware Cloud Marketplace in order to create co-sell opportunities for partners using the platform. These solutions are typically those that complement the Microsoft products currently available on the Marketplace and can be sold as a bundle.

Mindware also has agreements with its various security vendors to act as their Authorized Training Centre (ATC). The company regularly conducts training and certification programs across the region for end customers as well as channel partners.