Juniper Networks Announces Acquisition of WiteSand

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced that the company has acquired WiteSand, a pioneer of cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. This deal brings a highly experienced engineering team and exceptional technology to Juniper, accelerating the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver a next-generation NAC solution as a key element of their award-winning AI-driven enterprise portfolio.

NAC plays a vital role in many IT environments by identifying which devices can securely connect to a network. But traditional NAC solutions, which leverage on-premises hardware built using monolithic code bases, are often complex to deploy and operate, and can be cost prohibitive to scale. These limitations can be solved by moving NAC operations to the cloud, and leveraging AIOps for automated provisioning, monitoring, analysis and security.

“Ever since their acquisition of Mist, Juniper has continued to innovate and differentiate themselves in the market by delivering Experience-First Networking solutions for their customers. As industry research shows, more and more global customers are choosing Juniper as their strategic IT infrastructure partner. It is great to see Juniper taking strategic steps with Network Access Control, and I look forward to seeing them continue to execute on their unique and compelling vision of a unified solution for the AI-driven enterprise.” Explain Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research