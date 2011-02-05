Inauguration of a Cyber ​​Simulation Room by Galileo Global Education at CAMPUS CYBER PARIS – LA DEFENSE

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Yesterday, during the inauguration of the Cyber Campus, a 13-story tower in the heart of La Défense business district bringing together private and public actors in the fight against cybercrime, Bruno Lemaire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery, had the opportunity to visit a brand new space within the CAMPUS CYBER: the Galileo Global Education Group’s Cyber Simulation Room. This innovative space was presented by Vanessa Diriart, President for France of the Galileo Global Education Group.

This initiative is the result of the association of GALILEO GLOBAL EDUCATION with the CAMPUS CYBER, partners since the end of 2020 and aims to create a totally innovative cyber-attack simulation room. This will allow the integration of "concrete" Cyber security and stress resistance in the CYBER training course for the Galileo Global Education Group students.

A unique location:

Galileo Global Education Group is the only one in France and in Europe to have this type of equipment, a sign of a strong commitment to training for the future of Cyber security.

This room will be operational by October 2022 and will host the first Galileo Global Education classes with the ESG EXECUTIVE MBA Cyber Security & Strategic Information Risk Management (CMSRI) starting in November 2022. In addition, academic partnerships with leading organizations on the in-depth analysis of Cyber behaviors are being developed to contribute to research on Cyber Security issues.