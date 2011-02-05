Iris® Powered by Generali Announces Rebrand and New Office Opening

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Generali Global Assistance announced that the Global Identity and Cyber Protection business unit of Generali Global Assistance has begun to operate as Iris® Powered by Generali (“Iris”) while the entity is maintaining its current legal name, Generali Global Assistance, Inc. The rebrand was finalized at the end of January. Iris has also moved its global headquarters to a LEED-certified building in the West End of Washington, D.C.

The rebrand to Iris® Powered by Generali creates a clear distinction between Iris’s identity and cyber protection platform and GGA’s other more insurance-based offerings. Users of Iris will notice minimal changes to the Iris On Watch® platform, which will continue providing users with 24/7 support and best-in-class monitoring services that help protect the personal information of those using the platform around the globe.

The headquarters has the capacity for over 200 employees with Iris’ hybrid smart-working environment, including the members of the marketing, business development, and resolution teams, with further expansion planned among the product, technology, and account management teams. This added support will allow Iris to continue to serve its global client base along with a full team of identity theft resolution experts that will be both trained and based out of the newly established headquarters.