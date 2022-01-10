JumpCloud Appoints Anita Sands to Board of Directors

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

JumpCloud introduced Anita Sands as the newest member of its board of directors. A renowned public and private company director, Sands brings over two decades of investment and operations experience, including her role as COO at UBS’s Wealth Management Americas group. Sands also serves on the boards at ServiceNow, Nubank, Unqork, and a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) sponsored by the SoftBank Vision Fund.

IT is undergoing a seismic shift as legacy systems for managing users and resources prove inflexible and expensive. Many legacy systems require complicated architectures to simply meet basic needs of hybrid-remote work and cloud-forward businesses, and organizations are forced to adapt by integrating suboptimal workarounds. Some businesses are bound by an on-premise, legacy directory and must extend it with multiple standalone solutions like single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and device management. Others, who are wary of vendor lock-in, or are all too aware of the limitations of Active Directory, attempt to manage users without a directory and are forced to juggle dozens of individual systems to connect employees to resources. JumpCloud’s directory platform eliminates all those hassles and shortcomings with a single, simple tool for securely managing heterogeneous applications, devices, and user identity.

A former Fulbright scholar, Sands holds a master’s degree in public policy and management as well as a doctorate in atomic and molecular physics. In addition to her board work, Sands was the 2021 James Wei Visiting Professor in Entrepreneurship at Princeton University, where she taught Female Entrepreneurship.

Sands’ appointment follows a series of growth, product, and financial milestones for JumpCloud, including its $225M Series F funding round, key executive hires, continued industry validation, and channel program expansion.