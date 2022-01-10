Invicti Security Names Jeff Bray Chief Financial Officer

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security™ announced seasoned financial executive Jeff Bray has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Bray brings decades of experience leading world-class finance teams in both private and public software companies and will lead all aspects of Invicti’s financial operations.

Bray joins Invicti from Rapid7, where he built out the financial planning, investor relations and business intelligence teams, managing the consistent delivery of financial results, transformational projects and investor communications, while developing a strong management team. He previously served as Director of Investor Relations at Imprivata and spent over 20 years as an investor in growth stocks at BNP Paribas, David L. Babson and Putnam Investments.

Bray’s hire comes on the heels of another record year for Invicti. In 2021, the company achieved net dollar retention of 124% and added nearly 750 new customers. Invicti is poised for continued growth following a recent $625 million investment led by Summit Partners and expects to expand its employee base across every function of the business by as much as 40% in 2022.

Bray earned his B.A. in Economics from Harvard University, resides in Boston, and serves as a Board Member of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.