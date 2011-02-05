Kharon has joined Temenos Exchange

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Kharon has joined Temenos Exchange, the open marketplace of fintech solutions for more than 3,000 banks and financial institutions worldwide. The integration of Kharon’s data and analytics solutions provides Temenos customers with access to rich data insights designed to power their financial crimes and trade compliance programs.

Temenos’ banking customers will be able to choose from a range of Kharon’s high priority risk type datasets which flag potential direct or indirect exposure to sanctioned persons or jurisdictions and can be integrated into Temenos’ award winning Financial Crime Mitigation solution. They will also have access to Kharon’s web-based search tool to check if customers, counterparties, vendors, or suppliers are associated with persons subject to sanctions or other export restrictions.