Jonathan Gill appointed as CEO of Panaseer

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Panaseer announces that it has appointed a new CEO to focus on international growth of the emerging CCM security category, which has fuelled Panaseer’s growth of 350% in 2020. Jonathan Gill succeeds Nik Whitfield, founder of Panaseer, who will now take on the role of Chairman and maintain an active role in the company as Chief Seer.

Gill has been successfully scaling security businesses since 1994. He has a proven track record in both leadership and sales, with previous roles including VP EMEA at RSA Security, EVP of Global Sales for Veracode and GM EMEA for Talend. Since Whitfield founded Panaseer in 2014, the company has pioneered the category of CCM, which is revolutionising how enterprises manage their security programmes. The technology was recognised in the Gartner 2020 Risk Management Hype Cycle. Panaseer’s CCM platform now monitors over four million entities for world-renowned enterprise clients across two continents – Europe and North America.

Gill joins Panaseer at a pivotal time in the company’s development. As CCM adoption increases, Panaseer is looking to accelerate and scale its operation to meet this growing industry requirement.