Hall of Fame CIO Paul Martin Joins Ping Identity’s Board of Directors

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Martin is an acclaimed IT visionary with international experience, boardroom acumen, and award-winning IT innovation accolades. Martin most recently served as CIO and senior vice president for Baxter International Inc., where he led the company’s global IT strategy, operations, security and processes. Previous experience includes IT leadership positions at U.K.-based Rexam PLC, CIT Group, BNSF Railway, and Frito-Lay Inc.

In 2017, Martin was named to the CIO Hall of Fame by CIO Magazine for IT innovation and business leadership. Most recently, he was honored with the 2020 Chicago CIO of the Year Leadership ORBIE Award. His many accomplishments have been profiled in leading business and IT publications, as well as industry analyst reports, including Bloomberg Businessweek, Financial Times, CNN, CIO Magazine, InformationWeek, CIO Insight and Gartner.

In addition to becoming Ping Identity’s newest independent board member, Martin serves on the boards of Unisys Corporation and Baxter Credit Union and is a trustee at Rush University Medical Center and Ravinia Festival.