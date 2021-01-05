LenelS2 Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch Building Technologies to Resell Bosch IP Cameras

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

LenelS2 announced a strategic agreement with Bosch Building Technologies to resell Bosch IP cameras in North America and Europe. As a result of the agreement, end users will have access to the complete Bosch IP camera portfolio through LenelS2’s Value-Added Resellers (VARs). The Bosch IP camera portfolio integrates with all LenelS2™ video management solutions to enhance critical video analytics capabilities that help protect people and assets and optimize building health and efficiency. The integrated solution joins the Carrier Healthy Buildings Program suite of offerings to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor environments. LenelS2, a global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The relationship provides a convenient, single source for LenelS2 VARs to procure and build their video surveillance solutions. VARs will be able to leverage a unified support infrastructure for products across both company product lines. LenelS2 and Bosch are developing tighter integrations between products to enable advanced features for future product releases. Bosch cameras integrate with all LenelS2™ OnGuard® and NetBox ecosystem video management solutions including LenelS2 NVR (LNVR), UltraView, VRx, and NetVR. Bosch cameras also integrate with Milestone XProtect® in support of LenelS2 and Milestone’s distribution agreement.

The Bosch camera portfolio is feature-rich, reliable and includes a wide array of products from small form factors ideal for offices to cameras designed for industrial applications such as utility and transportation infrastructure. Bosch cameras also incorporate advanced video analytics, bandwidth management features, industry-leading hardware and software cybersecurity. Bosch cameras feature a full library of essential and intelligent analytics capabilities which can proactively detect a variety of objects and events, which helps to create healthier, safer workspaces.

LenelS2 and Bosch have decades of combined industry experience in providing customers with proven security solutions. Bosch Building Technologies has been a part of the LenelS2 OAAP since 2010.