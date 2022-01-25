John Pritchard and Chad McDonald join Radiant Logic as Chief Product Officer and Chief of Staff

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Radiant Logic announced two appointments to its executive team with the additions of John Pritchard as Chief Product Officer, and Chad McDonald as Chief of Staff. The two new additions to the leadership team will be instrumental in driving forward Radiant Logic’s global growth plans and supporting the advancement of the RadiantOne Intelligent Identity Data Platform, the industry’s first Identity Data Fabric.

With an extensive background in new product development of fault-tolerant distributed SaaS systems, Pritchard brings more than 25 years of product and engineering experience from Adobe, IBM and Lockheed-Martin. Prior to joining Radiant Logic, Pritchard served as Vice President of Product Management for Okta’s Developer and Partner Ecosystem and brings with him a proven track record of transformative product management. In this new role, he will be responsible for product strategy, product management and engineering.

In addition to Pritchard’s wealth of experience, McDonald joins the executive team with more than 20 years’ experience building and managing information security programs, and will be responsible for info security, customer experience, IT, operations and M&A: “I am looking forward to leveraging my experience in the security leadership of organizations across the technology, education and medical sectors to redefine the security strategy for the Radiant Logic,” comments Chad McDonald.

Prior to Radiant Logic, McDonald served as an executive spcialist in a number of high-profile organizations including Imperva, Northrup Grumman, Arxan Technologies, and Optiv, where he defined the security strategy for a $70 billion dollar merger between two technology giants. McDonald also implemented the security and technical integrations of five acquisitions and attained FedRAMP-in-Process status during his tenure as CISO at Digital.ai.