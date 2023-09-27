Inetum acquires Proceed, experts in ServiceNow consulting and platform integration

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Inetum is reinforcing its operational capabilities with the acquisition of Proceed in France, a company that specializes in consulting and integration of the ServiceNow platform. This acquisition is part of Inetum’s strategy to offer the very best in business transformation services and solutions to its clients.

Founded in 2020, Proceed specializes in the integration of the ServiceNow platform for which it has a renowned expertise in ITSM, CSM, and HR modules, combined with a positioning in key accounts and the public sector.

Proceed provides its customers with advice and expertise in the integration and upgrading of the platform to automate, modernize and simplify business and IT processes. Its team of certified experts and experienced consultants brings undeniable value to its customers’ local and international projects.

By integrating Proceed, Inetum is reinforcing its leadership in Europe and its capabilities in ServiceNow, the world leader in IT service management solutions, to meet the growing needs of its clients in terms of digitalization. This development of capabilities and expertise already started with Inetum’s acquisition in 2022 of DO IT WISE, an award-winning consulting firm and one of the largest Elite ServiceNow partners in Europe.