Paladin Cyber announced that it has changed its corporate name to Upfort

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Paladin Cyber announced that it has changed its corporate name to Upfort, reflecting its expanded capabilities amid unprecedented company growth and market demand. Upfort also announced two senior hires, Jeremy Wieber and Matthew Leanza, to advance its strategic initiatives and spearhead the company’s partnership-centric approach toward helping companies develop cyber resilience.

Upfort will continue to offer the same services as Paladin Cyber and also broaden its suite of offerings, moving from solely focusing on cyber attack prevention to taking a more encompassing approach to building cyber resilience. When the company originally launched in 2017, it prioritized the development and delivery of a SaaS cybersecurity solution to small-to-medium enterprises. Since then, it has also created a turnkey platform to run cyber insurance programs powered by automated underwriting. The company will combine these efforts under the Upfort platform.

Now, Upfort is working alongside insurers and brokers to streamline the cyber insurance underwriting process. In addition to conducting automated risk assessments, Upfort provides active guidance and security solutions to ensure applicants obtain comprehensive cyber insurance policies without hassle.

Already, Upfort has yielded meaningful results for businesses seeking cyber risk protection. In a recent 18-month study of real claims, Upfort has seen organizations that fully implemented Upfort Shield, its cybersecurity solution, file claims at 1/5th the rate of those who didn’t – all while not filing a single ransomware or wire transfer fraud claim, two of the leading claim types.

Upfort’s expanded capabilities empower all stakeholders across the cyber risk ecosystem – including brokers, insurers, MSPs, and other risk managers – to protect businesses against cyber threats and develop cyber resilience. By bridging the gap between insurance underwriting and cybersecurity, brokers can ensure clients meet underwriting standards through automation, address risk mitigation with turnkey security, and increase renewal retention with broader services. Upfort’s partners can leverage its proprietary underwriting technology to efficiently deploy risk management solutions with embedded insurance to large populations of clients, vendors, franchisees, and more.

The new executives – Jeremy Wieber and Matthew Leanza – bring decades of expertise to the growing Upfort team. Wieber joins Upfort as Head of Strategic Partnerships, leveraging more than 13 years of experience within the insurance industry, including most recently with Farmers Insurance, where he was the Executive Director of Strategic Distribution and Partnerships.

Leanza joins Upfort as Head of Business Development drawing on significant expertise in insurance, business development, building new teams, and providing stellar experiences for partners & customers. Most recently, Leanza was the Vice President of Distribution at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.