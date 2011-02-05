Industrial cybersecurity: an innovative solution to steer information system safety has sprung from the partnership between Gfi and Cybelius

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

In the throes of digital transformation, industry must address the new cybersecurity demands that its players are facing in the absence of sufficient protection to date. To this end, Gfi as a key player in digital services and solutions and an expert in the challenges of Industry 4.0, together with the industrial cybersecurity leader Cybelius, have launched “CyFENCE & SIEM service”. The solution is new on the market and will give IT departments a full view of their activity in order to manage the safety of their installations more effectively.

Industry 4.0 is a new generation of smart factories, robotised and driven by emerging new technologies. But this revolution that is changing the industrial landscape is also paving the way for new risks, especially cyber-attacks. Hackers are now targeting self-operating machines and safety monitors, and posing a risk to production facilities. The consequences are often considerable. Cyber-attacks have recently forced manufacturers to stop production. Last June, the European Union adopted the Cybersecurity Act as an essential measure to reinforce security in the European digital market.

As a result of the two French companies’ partnership that started in January 2019, the new solution encompasses the development of a comprehensive IT and OT offer with regard to cybersecurity. “In the past year, we’ve been working with Gfi on the added value delivered with our products. Thanks to our complementary skills, industrial safety can be integrated in established IT practices. Customers can thus benefit from the best of industrial safety and cybersecurity surveillance, with Gfi bringing us their expertise and experience on top of the KeenaÏ base,” Cybelius CEO Frédéric Planchon confirms.

Gfi Group and Cybelius are thereby offering a unique blend of expertise to take on new cybersecurity challenges resulting from emerging Industry 4.0 practices.