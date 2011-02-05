SAM Seamless Network and Bitdefender join forces to offers all-in-one protection against Home Cyber Threats

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

SAM Seamless Network, the intuitive security system for smart networks announced a partnership with BitDefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. The partnership enables ISPs to offer complete enterprise-grade security on all devices both in and out of the home, against all attacks such as phishing, and malware, and across all smart devices connected to the network.

SAM Seamless Network will be showcasing its security offering at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, located in the South Village meeting area at SV131, February 24th-27th, 2020, where both BitDefender and SAM Seamless Networks will also be featured together on the panel entitled “Securing Supply Chain Vulnerabilities” on Thursday 27th February at 14:30. For more information or to set up a meeting, please visit their website here.

The announcement between BitDefender and SAM follows the successful cooperation between the two companies whose combined offerings empowered Telenet, a Liberty Global entity, to become the first European ISP offering IoT security to its customers. The solution combines SAM’s network, IoT, device security fingerprinting and PC security protection together with BitDefender’s end-point protection.

As demand for home security and privacy grows, SAM Seamless Network also announced a partnership with Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communication companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. Liberty Global plans to integrate SAM’s solution in its routers to secure every connection point even outside the home. The service will be available to all Liberty Global’s customers by 2021.

“71% of US broadband households that own smart devices are concerned about cybersecurity. Twenty-five percent of those who do not own smart home devices are also concerned about privacy and security, which prevents them from buying smart devices,” said Lindsay Gafford, Research Analyst at Parks Associates. “As households adopt more smart home devices, owners rely more and more on a router/gateway with strong security software to prevent unauthorized access and protect their privacy. One-third of households with 1-4 smart home devices have adopted this method, increasing to 50% of households once they adopt 10 or more devices.”

SAM’s cybersecurity software protects local area networks and their customers’ connected devices directly at the source of entry at the ISPs via the router. The software is installed on top of any gateway (legacy and pre-market), without involving additional labor. It has an ultra-light footprint, and does not require any extra hardware or additions to be installed on the connected devices. Integrated with a solution like Bitdefender, SAM allows a single-point of management for all devices including all anti-virus software, without moving from one device to another and with full visibility of security status and alerts on the home network.