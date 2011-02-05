ExtraHop Helps Midsize Enterprises Accelerate Security Maturity with New NDR Offering and Analyst Service

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced new products and services designed to help midsize enterprises address security maturity, reduce tool complexity, and increase efficiency to better protect their organizations. The new ExtraHop® Spotlight™ service leverages the deep domain expertise of the ExtraHop security analysts and combines it with rich insights derived across customer environments to provide targeted threat investigation guidance for lean security and IT operations teams. The new ExtraHop Reveal(x)™ 5Gbps subscription package provides cost-effective network detection and response (NDR) that delivers complete visibility, detection, and response capabilities for midsize enterprises.

Midsize organizations face the same sophisticated security threats – from ransomware to insider threats – as large enterprises, but often lack the resources and security domain expertise to combat these threats at scale. With the latest offerings, ExtraHop is helping these organizations mature their security operations, keeping them focused on critical threats while aligning IT operations and security operations teams around common datasets and workflows.

According to the 2019 SANS Incident Response Survey, the top two impediments to successful incident response were "shortage of staffing and skills" and "lack of budget for tools and technology." With Spotlight, ExtraHop customers can now augment their teams with the deep security domain expertise of ExtraHop analysts, providing targeted education and investigation guidance for specific Reveal(x) detections, helping them maximize the value of their investment. The Spotlight service also adds another layer of intelligence by leveraging visibility into the most common threats across customer environments to speed detection and scale response for multiple organizations. When combined with the cloud-scale machine learning of Reveal(x), this collective insight across customer environments helps customers save time and resources by surfacing only the most pressing threats.

The ExtraHop Reveal(x) 4200 (5Gbps solution) will be available globally in March 2020. ExtraHop Spotlight service is now available in North America and will be available for specific global regions in the second half of 2020.