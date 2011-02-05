Industrial Gigabit PoE+ switch (endspan) for environments with 12V DC and 24V DC operating voltage

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Providing operating current for cameras and access points via PoE in non air-conditioned areas when only 12V DC or 24V DC is available - how does it work? Separate power cables are no longer required to supply cameras and access points with operating current. For some years now it has been possible to use the data cable for the required operating voltage.

This is an inexpensive, simple and secure way to connect cameras and access points wherever there is no infrastructure for a power supply.

This process works so well that many manufacturers have no more separate power supply connections on their devices. These devices take the required operating current only from the data line.

But what if there is not the typical 230V AC or 48V DC or 51V..57VDC voltage available for the feeding devices (PSEs), but rather 12V DC or 24V DC, as can often be found in control cabinets, isolated systems or on vehicles?

The injectors that are often included in delivery with the cameras and access points cannot be used here. The voltage source does not match the injector, nor can these devices be used under the various temperature conditions. There is also not always enough space to install a separate injector for each end device.

UBF EDV Handel und Beratung Jürgen Fischer GmbH hold a wide range of injectors (midspan) and switches (endspan) for Fast Ethernet PoE and Gigabit Ethernet PoE according to the standards IEEE 802.3af, IEEE 802.3at and IEEE 802.3bt, which are also available with extended temperature range.

Item reference:

129650062 5 port 24V DC Gigabit industrial switch 4x PoE+ 30W -40..+75°C