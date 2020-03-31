Secure Controls Framework (SCF) added to SureCloud’s Compliance Management Solution

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has partnered with Secure Controls Framework (SCF), granting all its customers access to SCF’s control set through its cloud-based Compliance solution.

Best practice for all businesses

SCF aims to provide cybersecurity and privacy control guidelines to organisations of any size and across any sector, helping them to implement best-practice controls to protect their data and processes, and respond to evolving threats. The framework currently incorporates over 850 controls, baselined across more than 150 regulations and standards, and is updated every few months.

Logical and efficient

Through the partnership, SureCloud’s Compliance solution now comes with the ability to load any of SCF’s content directly into the customer’s control library, along with all of the regulatory mappings and associated data.

This means that the organisations can review and implement the SCF’s controls in the most logical and efficient way for its operations. All controls are mapped against statutory and regulatory frameworks, enabling the organisation to quickly ascertain which controls it needs to comply with according to its sector and regulatory divers. The SCF data comes with maturity level implementation guidelines that can be leveraged in the SureCloud compliance application to define what level of maturity each control is.

Accurate real-time status

If the controls are updated from one version of the framework to the next then SureCloud can automate and track the updates throughout their lifecycle, giving each organisation a real-time view of compliance at any time.

Match the evolving threat-landscape

SCF itself is a volunteer-led organisation, comprising experts from across the cybersecurity industry, so its controls are developed in line with the evolving threat landscape and the very latest expertise from the sector.

