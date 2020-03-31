Kasten Introduces K10 Data Management Platform v2.5

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kasten announced the general availability of Kasten K10 v2.5. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, K10 provides enterprise operations teams with an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup and restore, disaster recovery, and mobility of Kubernetes applications. The new release incorporates Kasten’s Cloud-Native Transformation Framework to enhance the automation and reliability of application and data migration in Kubernetes environments.

Traditional backup and disaster recovery solutions do not work in today’s cloud-native environments resulting in scalability issues and data loss. Kasten K10’s Cloud-Native Transformation Framework introduces new capabilities as part of its Data Transformation Engine that captures both underlying data and metadata for application backup and mobility in Kubernetes environments. These include parallel data transfers, lock-free algorithms, pluggable encryption and compression, advanced deduplication, and smaller fault domains that ensure backup efficiency and increased reliability for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

K10’s new Application Transformation Engine introduces additional capabilities, such as intelligent resource transforms that reduce the manual effort, complexity, and risk associated with migration of data and workloads between Kubernetes environments. This critical capability simplifies backup and restore and disaster recovery, enabling enterprises with improved flexibility and adaptability by taking captured data and making it suitable for use in a different destination than where it originated.

K10’s application-centric approach and deep integrations with relational and NoSQL databases, Kubernetes distributions, and all clouds give IT teams the freedom of infrastructure choice without sacrificing operational simplicity. Policy-driven and extensible, K10 provides a native Kubernetes API and includes features such as full-spectrum consistency, database integrations, automatic application discovery, multi-cloud mobility, and a powerful web-based user interface.