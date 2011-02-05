Independent Research Firm Cites Rackspace Technology as a Leader in Hosted Private Cloud Services in North America and Europe

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology has been positioned as a leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services in Europe, Q2 2020 and The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services in North America, Q2 2020 .

The Forrester Reports illustrate how each provider measures up and helps infrastructure and operations (I&O) professionals select the right provider for their needs.

The reports both leverage a 32-criterion evaluation of hosted private cloud providers by researching, analyzing and scoring the criteria for each company. Of the 32 criteria, Rackspace Technology received the highest possible score of 5.0 in 14 criteria within the current offering and strategy categories in North America, as well as 12 criteria in Europe.

According to the North American report, “Rackspace Technology offers platform breadth and a strong reputation for support…despite its small and medium-size business (SMB) heritage, Rackspace Technology has shown success in penetrating larger enterprise accounts with its influential ’Fanatical Support’ philosophy and significant record for innovation.”

The report goes on to note, “Rackspace Technology earns appreciation from customer references for its support capabilities… the company’s embrace of Service Blocks represents perhaps the most important packaging innovation in managed services in recent years.” Additionally, it states, “With its strong data center presence, Rackspace Technology is a solid choice for both enterprise and SMB customers in North America for hosted private cloud services.”