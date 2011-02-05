Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

MAGIC QUADRANT

Juniper Networks Named as a Leader in Data Center and Cloud Networking by Gartner for Third Consecutive Year

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced it was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking for the third consecutive year. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

Juniper helps its customers modernize their data centers with a broad security and networking portfolio engineered with automation and visibility to ease operations. With measurable use cases across almost every vertical including Finance, Healthcare and Government, Juniper experienced a 17 percent Y/Y increase in switching revenue in Q4 2019, including the Juniper Networks® QFX Series switches which experienced record orders. This growth contributed to the $1.6B in enterprise revenue in 2019.

“Gamesys supports six data centers globally, and as we looked to increase our end-to-end efficiency, Juniper Networks became the clear choice to help us become more agile and dynamic,” said Roberto Pullicino, head of production engineering at Gamesys Group. “With our private cloud, based on Juniper networking, we have streamlined our architecture, ensured our environments are the same from development to production and reduced the cost of development and time-to-market.”




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 