Juniper Networks Named as a Leader in Data Center and Cloud Networking by Gartner for Third Consecutive Year

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced it was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking for the third consecutive year. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

Juniper helps its customers modernize their data centers with a broad security and networking portfolio engineered with automation and visibility to ease operations. With measurable use cases across almost every vertical including Finance, Healthcare and Government, Juniper experienced a 17 percent Y/Y increase in switching revenue in Q4 2019, including the Juniper Networks® QFX Series switches which experienced record orders. This growth contributed to the $1.6B in enterprise revenue in 2019.

“Gamesys supports six data centers globally, and as we looked to increase our end-to-end efficiency, Juniper Networks became the clear choice to help us become more agile and dynamic,” said Roberto Pullicino, head of production engineering at Gamesys Group. “With our private cloud, based on Juniper networking, we have streamlined our architecture, ensured our environments are the same from development to production and reduced the cost of development and time-to-market.”