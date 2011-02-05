Pulse Secure Recognized as Leading Hybrid IT Secure Access Platform Vendor

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced that Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™) has honored Pulse Secure among the industry’s leading secure access platform vendors. Pulse Secure was selected by EMA as a “Top Three” vendor in enabling secure remote access across hybrid business networks.

According to the 2020 EMA Secure Access Decision Guide, “remote workforces increasingly require access to business applications, data, and services from a variety of devices through the Internet and unsecured public networks, increasing exposures to attack and risks of compliance failures. Secure access solutions with identity and device security features must create intuitive, compliant and protected connections for workers to access essential IT resources across business networks, private clouds, and SaaS environments.

In 2020, requirements for enabling secure access from remote workers to hybrid IT business networks accelerated rapidly and substantially. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global stay-at-home orders, workforces in nearly every business sector were suddenly required to enable remote access capabilities in order to continue operations. Solutions enabling employees to work remotely became a critical lifeline during the most challenging days of operational restrictions and trends towards increased workplace flexibility and permanent work from home requirements are expected to define secure remote access capabilities as a key element of IT enablement into the future.”

The EMA Decision Guide provides actionable advice on the best practices and solutions organizations should adopt to empower end-user productivity and minimize risk profiles when enabling secure access to business IT resources.

“We surveyed IT decision makers to identify the top 10 key secure access initiatives and then evaluated over 100 products across these business priorities by analyzing a broad array of vendor product briefings, case studies and demonstrations,” noted EMA research director and report author, Steve Brasen. "EMA’s detailed and independent assessment of this market clearly identified Pulse Secure among leading secure access platform providers and top three solution for enabling workforces to remotely and securely access business applications, data, and IT services across hybrid IT environments."

Pulse Secure brings together core secure access capabilities with required interoperability for hybrid IT. The company’s Zero Trust value proposition is realized through its Pulse Access Suite, which delivers protected connectivity, endpoint compliance, operational intelligence, and threat mitigation across mobile, network, and multi-cloud environments. Pulse Connect Secure (PCS), the company’s flagship secure remote access solution, offers rapid deployment and single-pane-of-glass management while ensuring user productivity with easy, optimized and protected access to data center and multi-cloud applications.

Pulse Access Suite and Pulse Connect Secure capabilities highlighted in the EMA report include:

Extensive Secure VPN connection modes: always-on, on-demand, or only when utilizing specific applications, as well as split tunneling and multi-tunneling.

Layer 2, layer 3 and layer 7 access security with broad application support.

Ensures compliance with support for MFA and SSO authenticators (e.g., SAML IdP and SD), and user and device security before and during connections.

Simplifies administration with wizards, granular policy settings, and adaptive access with built-in UEBA.

Pulse One management platform to automate appliance and policy administration while viewing an operational dashboard.

Unified Client, agent and agentless, for VPN, SDP and NAC, as well as clientless web access portal.

Organizations can try Pulse Connect Secure and other integrated solutions that comprise the Pulse Access Suite by visiting https://www.pulsesecure.net/trynow/. Pulse Secure has also extended its Pulse Cares program through Sept. 30, 2020, providing flexible licensing and expedited deployment and capacity enhancement to support business continuity as organizations extend workplace flexibility and accelerate digital business in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis.