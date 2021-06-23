Illumio Announces a $225 million Series F funding round at a $2.75 billion valuation

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Illumio announced a $225 million Series F funding round at a $2.75 billion valuation. The round is led by Thoma Bravo and is also supported by Franklin Templeton, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, and Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital.

Illumio pioneered Zero Trust Segmentation, and the company’s SaaS platform makes it easy to deliver automated enforcement in minutes, reducing risk by stopping successful cyberattacks and ransomware from moving to other applications, clouds, containers, data centers, and endpoints.