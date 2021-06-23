AirEye Launches Office of CISO Led by Industry Veteran Sarb Sembhi

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

AirEye announced the formation of an Office of CISO, headed by Sarb Sembhi, founder of the Security2Live initiative. AirEye’s Office of CISO aims to help organizations control and protect their network airspace from the growing threat of digital airborne attacks.

The Office of CISO will function primarily as a Trusted Advisor to provide guidance and thought leadership on recommending policy, controls, security orchestration and ultimately, protection of the network airspace. The Office of the CISO is staffed withcybersecurity and IT leaders allowing it to offer a real-world holistic understanding of risk management and cybersecurity challenges surrounding digital airspace control and protection. By identifying frameworks where NACP should be included — for Incident Response, cyber intelligence and security orchestration – the new office will advise customers on the implementation of NACP strategies. These strategies include threatscape mapping, guidance papers, regulations, standards, policy frameworks and risk mitigation.

Sarb Sembhi is CTO and CISO at information services company Virtually Informed Ltd. He has firsthand experience educating the industry and advancing innovation in the face of new cyber threats, as a long-time mentor for cybersecurity start-ups and founder of the Security2Live Initiative for raising digital safety skills, as well as accomplished published writer and contributor.

Recent revelations of attacks and vulnerabilities that can compromise corporate network space like FragAttacks and AWDL hacks highlight the need for CISOs to adequately protect their digital airspace. With the infusion of wireless-enabled devices into the market, the potential for remote hacking by leveraging these Antennae for Hire™ has increased at an alarming rate. Recent AirEye research shows on average there are 200-250 potential Antennae for Hire™ per each corporate access point — an average of 30,000 potential ones in the corporate proximity. With Antenna for Hire™ becoming an increasingly ubiquitous presence in the vicinity of corporate airspace, it is critical that the industry understands their risk on the corporate network.

AirEye is the leader in Network AirspacebControl and Protection (NACP). The corporate network may be purposefully or unintentionally compromised by Antenna for Hire™ - any wireless device not under the corporate’s control, but within its proximity - resulting in unauthorized network access, device hijacking or data leakage. AirEye enforces wireless security policy and prevents attacks that leverage the Antennae for Hire™ that are broadcasting in the corporate network airspace.

AirEye’s SaaS solution monitors all wireless communications broadcasting in the corporate airspace in real-time, prevents violations of corporate wireless security policy and blocks attacks automatically. Its technology seamlessly complements existing corporate network security infrastructure, without the need for architectural changes or messy integrations.

The solution is deployed in various industries, including finance, banking, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and aerospace. The company, founded and based in Tel Aviv, was started in 2019 by veterans of the security and wireless industries, Shlomo Touboul, Ohad Plotnik, Amichai Shulman and Roi Keren.