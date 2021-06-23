Lantronix Announces SmartEdge Partner Program Award Winners

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Lantronix Inc. announced the winners of its SmartEdge™ Partner Program Awards. The awards were given at Lantronix’s 2021 SmartEdge Partner Summit held virtually on June 23, 2021.

Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program Awards were given to winners in three categories: Distribution Partner, StrategicEdge Partner and Edge Partner covering three regions: North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific.

The winners are:

North America

North America Distributor Partner of the Year: Tech Data

North America StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: SHI

North America Edge Partner of the Year: Presidio

Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA)

EMEA Distributor Partner of the Year: Atlantik Elektronik

EMEA StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: Arki Technology

EMEA Edge Partner of the Year: Data Equipment

Asia Pacific (APAC)

APAC Distributor Partner of the Year: Acromax

APAC StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: Rahi Systems, India

APAC Edge Partner of the Year: Enthu Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Lantronix celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new SmartEdge Partner Program in April 2021.