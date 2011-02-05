Ignition Technology launches first “Cyber-Security-as-a-Service” aggregation platform exclusively for the channel

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ignition Technology announced the launch of Catalyst Insights, the UK’s first “Cyber-Security-as-a-Service” aggregation platform designed exclusively for the channel. Catalyst Insights currently supports 15 vendors spanning endpoint assessment, breach data reporting, MFA, EDR, IT Service Desk and Contact Centre, delivered within an integrated management and reporting service.

Developed over the last 12 months, Catalyst Insights provides a single pane of glass deployment, management and reporting function offered as a white label platform to Ignition’s 870 strong partner community to streamline MSSP and SoC delivery for the channel.

At launch, Catalyst Insights integrates with 15 leading security and infrastructure management products with built-in breach data reporting and Microsoft Active Directory support to allow channel partners to create highly configurable solutions for both single clients and as part of a MSSP / SoC offering.

Launch integration

Catalyst Insights launches with built-in breach data reporting to allow channel partners to show clients which corporate email addresses, passwords and personal data is on the dark web, and where these have been connected to known breaches. Other noteworthy features include Global Cloud Health Status showing all the data centres and component status’ of AWS, GCP and Azure/O365 in a simple view plus Active Directory to Endpoint AV cross-referencing to show which endpoints don’t have AV installed, or what machines have AV that aren’t in Active Directory. The platform includes integration capabilities that spans both the Ignition vendor portfolio and third party solutions including:

• Blackberry Cylance: An endpoint assessment scanner.

• Cybereason: Endpoint Protection, Detection, and Response.

• C3M: Cloud security posture management and compliance assurance.

• Okta: Multi Factor Authentication and Single Sign On.

• SolarWinds: IT Service Desk platform.

• Duo Security: Multi Factor Authentication and Single Sign On.

• Five9: Cloud Contact Centre software.

• IT Glue: A SOC 2-compliant documentation management platform.

• LogicMonitor: A fully automated, cloud-based infrastructure monitoring platform.

• Microsoft Active Directory support for management and reporting.

• Fortinet: Next-Generation Firewall and Secure SD-WAN.

• Microsoft Office365 productivity suite.

• Qualys: Auditing, compliance and cyber protection.

• MalwareBytes: Anti-malware software.