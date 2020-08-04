Acuant Integrates iProov Patented Biometric Authentication

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

iProov, the provider of biometric authentication technology for Genuine Presence Assurance, announced that Acuant, a global leader in identity verification solutions, has integrated iProov into its platform to provide robust online face authentication services.

Acuant, which provides identity verification services to all industries, selected iProov’s patented Flashmark technology to deliver the highest level of trust during the online authentication of a remote individual for customer onboarding, customer authentication, age verification, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance.

iProov’s Flashmark is the only device-independent solution proven to assure that an online user is the right person, a real person, and that the authentication is taking place right now. Yet it requires absolutely no effort from the user at all.

The technology is unique in creating a “one-time biometric”. By projecting a cryptographic sequence of colours from the device screen onto the user’s face for a few seconds, the face imagery is stamped with a one-time code. This means that the imagery is useless if intercepted, stolen, recorded or reproduced by deepfake, protecting users from the most dangerous threats to facial authentication. It has been tested by governments and banks and shown to deliver far stronger security than any alternative. Its great usability and excellent performance have been demonstrated on a vast scale through deployment in national programs such as the British EU Settlement Scheme.