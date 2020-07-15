Identiv Launches 3VR Prime

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Identiv, Inc. announced the launch of 3VR Prime, the industry’s most comprehensive video management hardware and software system as a service. 3VR Prime is designed to provide users with a no-upfront-cost, service-oriented, fully supported, 100% warrantied video management system (VMS) solution that delivers broader efficiencies to end-users seeking on-premises VMS solutions. 3VR Prime delivers an enterprise-class, scalable, intelligent VMS platform to customers of any size.

Identiv’s 3VR Prime eliminates the requirements for upfront expenditures by delivering VMS hardware and software as a service. If any 3VR hardware becomes unrepairable or obsolete, Identiv will replace it for free. Customers can also use their existing on-premises server hardware, creating a software-as-a-service experience while retaining their preferred on-premises system. All software and OS updates are also included with the subscription.

3VR implements stringent security, meaning no malware can be installed. As new OS patches become available, those patches are instantly at your IT teams’ fingertips. At the same time, security teams have access to all software updates during the life of any 3VR Prime system.

3VR Prime features all of the great benefits offered by an enterprise-grade VMS with none of the upfront cash outlay or ongoing maintenance hassles. Identiv’s 3VR VMS is the ultimate video management software with world-class forensic search, case management, and business intelligence. 3VR provides the tools to gather real-time intelligence from video, speed up searches, and easily develop and manage cases and investigations.