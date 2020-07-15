OKEx Announces That Polkadot (DOT) Is Now Available for Trading on Its Platform

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

OKEx is pleased to announce its new listing of Polkadot (DOT), a scalable, interoperable and secure network protocol for the next web and the first project of the renowned Swiss-based Web3 Foundation. DOT spot trading against USDT became available on OKEx at 8:00 am UTC on July 17.

The activation of DOT deposits and withdrawals and the opening of additional trading pairs will be announced shortly. As this exciting project is hot off the press, DOT transfers are not yet enabled, and the current DOT address is used for claiming purposes only. As such, OKEx supports users in claiming DOT mainnet assets. Manual operation is required and specific steps need to be followed to claim the DOT mainnet asset on OKEx.

As the first project of the Web3 Foundation, Polkadot rethinks the way in which we interact with the internet and will enable a completely decentralized web that places users in control. Polkadot’s mission is to connect private and consortium chains, public and permissionless networks, oracles, and even future technologies that are yet to be created. In this way, Polkadot will facilitate an internet in which independent blockchains can exchange information and transactions in a trustless way.

Polkadot makes it easy to build and connect decentralized applications, services and institutions. With a key focus on interoperability, Polkadot is a network protocol that allows all types of data — not only tokens — to be transferred across blockchains. This makes this innovative project a true multichain application environment where cross-chain registries and cross-chain computation are possible.

Built by the Swiss-based Web3 Foundation — which was founded by Gavin Wood, a co-founder of Ethereum; mathematical modeler Aeron Buchanan; and Reto Trinkler, founder of Trinkler Software — Polkadot is a highly anticipated project with the potential to fix many of the existing problems with the internet today. Its technology has been developed by major companies — including Google, Apple, Microsoft and Mozilla — that have created a large ecosystem of support for the standard.

OKEx prides itself on listing the highest quality projects that bring liquidity to the exchange and satisfy its user base. Polkadot’s DOT has a stellar team behind it and the backing of world-class developers and institutions. OKEx is thrilled to support the mission of Web3.